White Sulphur Springs Meets With Public For Suggestions Toward City's Comprehensive Plan
By Theresa Flerx
White Sulphur Springs invited the public to add input on the future of the Spa City in preparation for implementing a comprehensive plan.
"The comprehensive planning process will determine the city's vision and what it aspires to be in the future," according to literature presented during the community gathering held Wednesday, November 1.
Read more in the Thursday, November 2, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.