Greenbrier East Spartan Marching Band Places In National Tournament

The Spartan Marching Band of Greenbrier East High School scored 86.45 at the Atlantic Coast Championships of the Tournament of the Bands in Hershey, PA, on Sunday, October 29, placing 14th in the nation as a result.

"This is one of the highest placements we hae ever achieved at the championships," said James Allder, director of instrumental music at Greenbrier East. "We are so proud of the work and efforts the band members have shown this marching season and also the overwhelming support not only by the Greenbrier East Music Boosters, but by the Greenbrier East community."

Read more in the Wednesday, November 1, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.