Stephen Baldwin Appointed To Senate

By Robert Bordelon

Now former Delegate Stephen Baldwin has been appointed to the state Senate, representing District 10, covering Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers, and Monroe counties. Governor Jim Justice made this appointment Monday, October 16, to replace Ronald Miller, the former 10th District senator who stepped down September 30 in order to serve as the governor's agricultural liaison. Because Miller was a Democrat, the law mandates that his replacement also be a Democrat.

"I filed precandidacy for this position in August," said Baldwin to the Democratic Executive Committee who wrote to Justice on behalf of Baldwin and two other candidates on October 10. "I believe I'm the only Democrat that's done that; so, I'm all in. We really need someone who is all in because interims are next week, and Senator Miller [was on] nine interim committees; there's a special session on Monday, and regular session is just around the corner; so I think it's really important that whoever gets the position is ready to hit the ground running quickly and effectively. I will certainly do my best to do that."

