County And State Police Called To Greenbrier East

By Robert Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police reported to Greenbrier East High School on Thursday, October 12, in response to a student's comment.

Public relations officers at the high school were tipped off to a comment a student made "that was alarming," said Chief Deputy Joshua Martin with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office in a press release. The comment was made the day before and was investigated by law enforcement sufficiently to determine that "there was no substance to support the comments made."

