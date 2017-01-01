Emergency Response Grants Approved

By Robert Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission held its bimonthly meeting Tuesday, October 10. Multiple grant approvals from the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (GCHSEM) were reviewed and allowed by the Commission, none of which will be paid for by the county, but must be applied for through a local government.

The two grant applications would be funded through the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a state level organization whose mission is to ensure the protection of life and property by providing coordination, guidance, support, and assistance to local emergency managers and first responders. In addition, these grants do not require fund matching by the County Commission.

