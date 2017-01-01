Committee Picks Miller's Potential Replacement

By Robert Bordelon

The 10th District Democratic Executive Committee has narrowed the list of potential replacements for Ronald Miller in the state Senate down to three candidates. Stephen Baldwin, Margaret Staggers, and Matthew Detch were chosen from a list of six applicants. The three candidate's names will be sent to Governor Jim Justice, who will select one to serve out the remainder of Miller's term in office.

Detch will be an officer in the National Guard after his graduation from officer academy on October 31 and spent five years guarding both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama in the Secret Service. He has a master's degree in international criminology, and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 11, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.