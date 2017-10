By Ruth Caruthers

Local Greenbrier East 10th grader Holly Waid will be representing the state of West Virginia in a national shooting competition in spring of 2018.

On Saturday, October 7, Waid placed second in the West Virginia 4-H State Shotgun Qualifier that qualified her to represent the state in the national competition.

