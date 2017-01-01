By Robert Bordelon

There has not been a quadruple murder in Greenbrier County. Police Captain Mitchell Dobbins did not say that Brandon Dugan, 39, was charged with four counts of homicide, and Kathy, Trandon, Layla, and Debra Dugan were not found dead inside their home.

Recently on Facebook in the local community, a link has been shared from profile to profile about this quadruple homicide. However, a search on West Virginia's Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority website yields no results for anyone with the last name of Dugan.

Read more in the Tuesday, October 3, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.