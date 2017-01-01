Congress Failed To Reauthorize Funding For CHIP

By Ruth Caruthers

On September 30, funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) failed to be reauthorized by Congress.

According to a press release from Senator Joe Manchin's office, "It is shameful that Congress is so dysfunctional that we cannot even manage to reauthorize funding for a program that ensures 9 million children across America have access to health insurance. More than 21,000 West Virginia children are enrolled in CHIP, and to let this funding expire is nothing short of negligent."

Read more in the Tuesday, October 3, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.