Supporters Walk To End Alzheimer's Disease In Lewisburg

By Robert Bordelon

The West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted the Walk To End Alzheimer's in front of New River Community and Technical College on Saturday, September 30. The two-mile walk was dedicated to both those suffering with Alzheimer's and their care givers. The walk raised funds for research and care from donations, local sponsors, and corporate sponsors.

In addition to the walk, a special tribute was held in which each attendee chose a flower to symbolize how the disease had affected them.

