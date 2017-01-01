PSD #2 Gives Update On Waterline Project

By Robert Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission signed an authorization to release funds concerning the Sam Black Church water extension project during its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 26.

"What we have here is ... the resolution of Greenbrier COunty Commission authorizing payment, upon the review and approval of the Greenbrier County Public Service District #2, invoices relating to construction and other services for the Sam Black Church extension project, in payments made form Small Cities Community Block Grant 15SCBG0001 for services that have already been rendered," read Commissioner Lowell Rose.

Read more in the Friday, September 29, edition of The WV Daily News.