State Senator Ronald Miller Resigns From Post

By Robert Bordelon

Ronald Miller is resigning his position as state senator of West Virginia's 10th District. He will soon join Governor Jim Justice's cabinet as agricultural liaison, working to help promote West Virginia's agricultural development.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in the governor's office as agriculural liaison," said Miller. "I hope to do some good fo the industry."

