By Theresa Flerx

Under beautiful skies with perfect temprature, an amazing woman graced the Spa City. On Saturday, August 26, Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson attended a small, private ceremony naming ht ebuilding housing the White Sulhur Springs Public Library in her honor and the library's community roomin recognition of her father, Joshua McKinnley Coleman.

Recently made famous by the book and movie "Hidden Figures," Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson spent many decades influencing and impacting the history of the entire universe with her mathematical contributionsto the t ounctry's early space program. Born Katherine Coleman on August 26, 1918, in WSS, the aw-inspiring woman choose to return home to spend part of her 99th birhday with her family and a short list of ceremony attendees.

