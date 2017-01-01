MCCOA Breaks Ground On Senior Living Unit

By Robert Bordelon

Construction began Friday, August 25, for the second of four planned senior/disabled living housing units in Greenbville as part of the Monroe County Council on Aging's (MCCOA) five-year project to build a senior living community center.

MCCOA plans for four total units to be constructed and have been granted $1.35 million to begin on the first two units. The second unit is expected to be finished by January 2018 and occupied by May 2018.

