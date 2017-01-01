"We Are Not A Puppy Mill," Lewisburg Resident States, Defending Her Business License

By Robert Bordelon

"Your presence is requested at the city of Lewisburg's City Council meeting to discuss the business license issued to Lil Rhody Labs at 188 Lamplighter Drive," read a letter received by Stephanie Robert, owner of Lil Rhody Labs.

Lil Rhody Labs is a home-operated, dog breeding business that specializes in Labrador retrievers. They have two breeding dogs, Chase and Luna, which have a litter of puppies or two each year.

Read more in the Friday, August 25, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.