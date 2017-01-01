Information Released On Reduced, Free School Lunches

Participants from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free reduced price meals (or for free milk).

Application forms are being sent to some homes with a letter to parents, guardians, or adult household members. All parents, guardians, or adult household member wishing to apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk may fill out the application form sent home by the school, center, institution, or home.

