Local Musician To March In Macy's Parade

By Ruth Caruthers

Greenbrier County local, Tia Walkup, has been chosen by the Music Festivals and Tours Oeganization, to be a member of the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Great American Marching Band.

Walkup will have the honor of joining students from every state in the country as a member of this elite marching band. Walkup shares that about 240 students were chosen from across the country tojoin the Thanksgiving Day parade.

