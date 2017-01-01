New White Sulphur Springs Police Chief Aims To Connect With Community

By Ruth Caruthers

White Sulphur Springs Police Department has a new chief, and he has big plans for his department.

Jake Dowdy has been helping others in his community since his late teens when he joined the Frankford Fire Department. He then joined the White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department in 2007 and is still an active volunteer with that station.

