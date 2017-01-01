Representative Evan Jenkins Discusses Healthcare

By Robert Bordelon

Evan Jenkins is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He sat down with The WV Daily News to give an interview on a variety of topics, from West Virginia jobs to health care. This is part one of the three-part interview. This first section concerns the House of Representative's bill to repel and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

