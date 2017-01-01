Monroe County Courthouse Employees Fall Victim to Identity Theft, Sheriff Investigates

By Cordia Lucas

Employees of the Monroe County Courthouse have fallen victim to identity theft, with little in the way of answers as to how it happened. Monroe County Clerk Donald Evans explained that during the course of the most recent tax season, 22 employees of the Monroe County Courthouse were informed, either by a letter from the IRS or at the time of filing, that someone had already filed a tax return in their name suing their Social Security numbers.

Read more in the Thursday, May 11, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.