By Cordia Lucas

Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department has released that the body of Raymond E. Epling was found Wednesday at 2:45 PM in a wooded area about 1.5 miles from a home he was visiting. Epling, 76, disappeared the morning of Sunday, April 23, between 4 AM and 7 AM, in Canaan Valley.

