By Theresa Flerx

Inventing a solution to a real-world problem, namely making construction quality bricks out of discarded cardboard, has earned 10 students from Greenbrier East High School a trip to MIT. During the 2016-17 school year, Lemelson-MIT awarded GEHS engineering students a $10,000 InvenTeam grant to create a system for transforming waste cardboard into a building product.

Read more in the Monday, April 3, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.