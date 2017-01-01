Greenbrier Humane Society Donation Drive Begins

By Cordia Lucas

For the third year, The West Virginia Daily News is teaming up with the Greenbrier Humane Society throughout the month of April to collect much-needed donations for the shelter. This year, we are setting our sights on 1,000 items in just 30 days! Donations can be brought to our office on 200 South Court Street in Lewisburg, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:45 PM.

Pick up a Monday, April 3, edition of The West Virginia Daily News for a full list of needed items.