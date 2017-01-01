Commission Asked to Consider Other Factors Before Committing Arts & Rec Funds to Sports Complex
By Theresa Flerx
Before the Greenbrier County Commission accepted a contract agreement to acquire property from the Roger Boone Family Trust for a sports complex, White Sulphur Springs stakeholders made a plea for Arts and Rec funds to be implemented more wisely in light of still unaddressed flood damage and state budget cuts.
