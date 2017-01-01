Lewisburg Fire Department Ensures Safety by Installing Free Smoke Detectors

By Theresa Flerx

According to a survey conducted for the American Red Cross, "Most Americans, or 62 percent, think they have at least five minutes to escape a burning home, when actually they have as little as two minutes." Since October 2014, the Red Cross has been providing families with an early warning system - a simple smoke detector - to increase the odds that everyone escapes a home unharmed in the event a spark ignites.

