GEHS National Honor Society, Bank of Monroe Join Forces to Gather Donations for Humane Society

By Cordia Lucas

A deep love for animals and a will to help others began a partnership between the Greenbrier East High School National Honor Society, a local bank and an animal shelter. The Bank of Monroe, in coordination with the Greenbrier East Chapter of the National Honor Society, have teamed up to gather donations for the Greenbrier Humane Society during the month of March.

Read more in the Monday, March 6, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.