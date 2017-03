By Theresa Flerx

Of three possible verdicts in a 4-day child abuse/neglect criminal trial, the 12-person jury handed the one that carries the strictest penalty.

April Dawn Fox was convicted in Greenbrier County Court on Thursday, March 2, of abuse resulting in the death of 6-year-old James "Shane" Yancy.

