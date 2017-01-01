Clintonville Woman Sentenced for Counterfeiting

By Theresa Flerx

A Clintonville woman has been sentenced in Greenbrier County Court for allegedly using counterfeit $20 bills to obtain gas, food and change. According to a criminal complaint, Sharon Jo Wamsley, 53, and Denise Ilene Bailey, 50, both of Clintonville, were apprehended on Monday, August 24, 2015, after several Greenbrier County businesses reported receiving the counterfeit money.

