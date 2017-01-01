Neighbors Loving Neighbors Celebrates Rebuilding Efforts with Block Party

By Theresa Flerx

Nearly 300 people representing all aspects of the Greenbrier County flood recovery effort attended a block party in White Sulphur Springs on Friday. Inside the WSS Civic Center, flood survivors, volunteers, church leaders, construction crews, local mayors and others gathered to hear Neighbors Loving Neighbors express appreciation for the driving forces behind the endeavor to restore normalcy following June's flood and to announce the receipt of a large donation from a music superstar and, in turn, present checks to key groups.

Read more in the Monday, January 23, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.