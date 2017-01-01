Town of Alderson Denounces Rumors, Says Public Library Here to Stay

By Ashley Adkins

Persistent rumors surrounding the future of the Alderson Public Library were addressed and rebuffed Thursday during a regular meeting of the library's board of trustees. Recently heightened speculation that the library was being closed or moved so its building could be used for the police department stuffed the small but clearly beloved library full with media and supporters ready to fight for what they said was a haven and vital part of their community.

Read more in the Friday, January 20, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.