Hilton Brand Choice Changes from Tru to Home2Suites for Area's Newest Hotel

By Theresa Flerx

Initial plans were in place to build a Tru by Hilton hotel in Lewisburg. Those plans have changed, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Home2Suites, also by the global hospitality service provider Hilton, is now expected to be built on 2.5 acres to left of Lewisburg Cinema 8, and this facility is actually a "step up from Tru," Lewisburg Zoning Officer Chuck Smith told City Council on Tuesday, January 17.

Read more in the Friday, January 20, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.