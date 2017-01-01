Lewisburg City Council Discusses Water Service and Greenworks Recycling
By Theresa Flerx
Keeping water flowing and applicable solid waste recycled were some of the topics discussed during the Lewisburg City Council meeting held on Tuesday, January 17. As a result of June's flooding event, three water lines across Howard's Creek at Routes 60 and 63 in Caldwell needed emergency repairs and installation of temporary lines.
Read more in the Thursday, January 19, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.