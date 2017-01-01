GGLTRC Invites Volunteers to Help Move Displaced Residents Home More Quickly

By Theresa Flerx

The holidays have passed, winter's in full swing, and there are still many families figuratively left out in the cold in terms of household status after the 1,000-year flood demolished or damaged their homes. The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee recently released statistics showing just how active the group has been and why there is still such a desperate need for more volunteers.

