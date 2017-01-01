Rock Pile Blasting Damages Roof of China Palace

By Ashley Adkins

Customers enjoying a meal at China Palace on Rt. 219 in Lewisburg were shaken last week when a blast from the 34 acres of land known as the "rock pile" rained debris down on the restaurant. Owner Judy Wang rushed to assure her concerned customers that the "boom" they heard was just people working at the rock pile, but she quickly discovered that the debris had littered the restaurant's parking lot and even punctured a hole in the metal roof.

