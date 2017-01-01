Allegations Spur Federal Inquiry into Alderson Police Department

By Theresa Flerx

A 2014 incident between three police officers and a former state trooper has led to a civil suit and federal investigations against these officers and the town of Alderson over alleged use of excessive force. John Edwin Bumgarner, a former West Virginia State Trooper, has filed a civil action complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia against Jordan Clendenen, Daniel Hinkley Jr., Jeremy Bennett and the town of Alderson in connection with events that occurred following the 2014 Fourth of July parade.

