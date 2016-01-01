Flood-Displaced Family Moves into New Home Just in Time for Christmas

By Theresa Flerx

Christmas brought a new home to a young family displaced by the devastating flood that swept through White Sulphur Springs and other areas of the Greenbrier Valley on June 23. The Crescent Avenue home of McKenzie Moya and Eric Gwinn was washed from its foundation during the 1,000-year flood. Five months later, the couple began moving into a brand new home courtesy of Neighbors Loving Neighbors, the Mennonite Disaster Service, VOAD and other volunteer organizations just in time for Christmas.

