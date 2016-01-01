Charmco Man Convicted On Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child

By Ashley Adkins

A Fayette County jury convicted a Greenbrier County man of 39 counts of sexual abuse of a child Thursday, December 15. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah announced Friday that 34-year-old Charles Emerson Terry of Charmco was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault, 13 counts of incest and 13 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

