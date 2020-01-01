Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force Meets Wednesday, March 25

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met on Wednesday, March 25, via conference call and reports the following information.

Health Department - As of this morning, there are still no positive tests in Greenbrier County. The delivery of promised PPE did not arrive yesterday as planned. It should arrive today. The first batch of masks from Greenbrier West arrived yesterday.

School System - Over 4,000 meals were served yesterday. There are logistical challenges they are working through. Adjustments will be made prior to next week. Teachers are using creative ways to teach their children using packets and online materials. In terms of the rest of the school year, they are waiting on guidance from the WVDE as to whether children will return or not.

Long Term Recovery - Meals today are going out for the next five days. Adjustments to the plan will be made to best serve students in the coming 24 hours. Volunteers are still welcome to participate. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to signup.

WVSOM - Students are being asked not to return next week when spring break is over. Classes will be provided online. The campus is now closed. Additionally, they are graciously working on a comprehensive PPE order for area partners, first responders, and medical providers.

Hospital - Testing is occurring daily. No positive cases yet. You may see tents around the facility to be used for testing to ensure the safety of other patients.

Robert C. Byrd Clinic - All patients are screened via phone. Telehealth is being used as widely as possible. Testing continues in the parking lot to ensure the safety of other patients.

Medexpress - All patients are screened via phone. Testing continues as test kits are available.

Rainelle Medical Center - Telehealth is being used as the preferred method of treatment for patients. Parking lots hold tents for COVID-19 screening and testing.

Committee On Aging - Wellness calls, meals on wheels, and in-home services continue.

Homeland Security - Working on getting an extension so the National Guard can stay to help with food distribution. PPE for first responders arrived yesterday and is being distributed as requested.

County - The courthouse is closed to the public, but all offices are staffed.

GVCF has a disaster recovery fund structure in place after the flood. They plan to start fundraising to get funding to local organizations in need of funds to respond to this pandemic in the areas of student needs, senior citizen needs, and workforce support.

United Way Of Greenbrier Valley - Folks are making cloth masks across the area! The United Way is collecting those at dropoff locations across the county (so the Health Dept isn't overwhelmed)--St. James Episcopal Church, Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, City National Bank Drive-Thru at Rainelle & Rupert, and a White Sulphur location TBA.

High Rocks - Dinner feeding program continues at The Hub. Free for students 18 and under. $5 for adults. Call in by 12pm (304-647-4994) to place your order for pickup in the evening.

Volunteers are welcome also!

Communities In Schools - Participating fully in two areas right now--meal distribution and wellness checks for students.

Feeding Seniors and Saving Businesses - This is a new program to benefit senior citizens who are outside the bounds of Meals on Wheels and need prepared food. WVSOM will coordinate phone calls. MTA will provide transportation. Local businesses will provide the food. Seniors with needs will be directed to a phone number they can call for help soon. If you have questions or want to be involved, please contact Jennifer Mason at 412-427-8828 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Radio Greenbrier - All task force notes are going out on the radio daily to all of their channels.

Municipal Water Cutoffs - Most municipalities in the county are suspending all water cutoffs during the pandemic. Contact your local municipality with questions.

Mountain Transit Authority is continuing to run bus routes (and sanitizing the bus many times per day). They are willing to deliver groceries and take people to schools for meal pickup. To request a ride/delivery, call 304-872-5872.

*This is a fluid situation which changes by the hour. All information is accurate as of publishing time. Stay tuned for updates.