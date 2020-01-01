Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force Meets Monday, March 23

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met on Monday, March 23, via conference call and reports the following information.

Health Department - All local COVID-19 tests are still negative. Masks are on the way! A partnership between the Health Department, Greenbrier County Schools, WVSOM, and others will begin making 3D printed masks for local health professionals! (There is a 3D blueprint available for others with 3D printers to use.) They also need surgical gowns and are searching for sources worldwide. Cloth masks are helpful to be worn over N95 masks. If you want to make cloth masks, donations may be dropped off at the Health Department. If you have other supplies like gloves, masks, gowns, etc from businesses that are currently closed, please take them to the Health Department. They will be distributed to health care workers.

School System - Student meal distribution continues at 17 sites across the county via a partnership between Greenbrier County schools, school employees, GGLTRC, the National Guard, & local volunteers. Additionally, in regard to the mask project, they are in production as of today and aim to make at least 50 a day.

Long Term Recovery - The Greenbrier made a huge donation of food which will be used in student meals this week. Meal distribution continues all week. Those families who need meals are strongly encouraged to fill out the online form sent by GCS (or if necessary call 304-968-9519). Volunteers are still welcome to participate. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to signup.

Hospital - As of 12 p.m. Today, March 23, there will be no visitors allowed. Nonessential procedures and surgeries are delayed. Lab work continues for patients/physicians who deem it medically necessary. COVID-19 testing continues but all have been negative so far.

Medexpress - The same processes exist now as last week. All patients call inside from their car for screening. COVID-19 testing continues with limited supplies.

Committee On Aging - Wellness check calls are happening this week. In-home services, meals on wheels, and grab & go meals continue.

Alderson Thrift Store - Closed until further notice. Please do not leave donations at the store. The helpline is still open for Alderson residents.

Homeland Security - We expect supplies for first responders arriving in Charleston tomorrow. Those will be distributed to folks locally ASAP. Yesterday they transported food from the Greenbrier to the schools. Today they are working with the National Guard in partnership on feeding.

WVSOM - A new supply of PPE is available via a vendor of theirs. They are coordinating that information with all local medical providers to ensure everyone can gain access.

High Rocks - The Hub's hot meal program continues. Students eat dinner free. Adults eat for $5. Call by 2:30pm to order meals each day. The number is 647-4994. Volunteers are welcome to assist. To volunteer, call 647-4994. Also, a Pocahontas County Task Force has been setup to help coordinate response efforts.

Communities In Schools - Five coordinators are working with GGLTRC this week distributing food. Their staff is making assessments of their student clients over the phone to help meet their needs.

Rainelle Medical Center - Patients are being screened before coming inside and are asked to wait in their cars rather than inside. Telehealth will ramp up this week to provide additional options for patients to receive care and stay safe.

Radio Greenbrier - will begin reading our task force updates on the air on all four stations to ensure folks know what's going on locally. This came in response to concern that folks wouldn't be receiving updates via newspaper.

Family Refuge Center is operational for folks in need.

Greenbrier Valley Airport is operational. Nationwide, commercial air travel is down 90%. Private air travel is continuing.

Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau has a list of restaurants/businesses which are open for carryout/delivery. See their website.

"STAY At Home" Order - The task force discussed what a stay at home order would look like. Senator Baldwin advised that we should expect it to come soon and that it would include a list of essential and non-essential businesses. This afternoon, Gov. Justice announced the order in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Essential businesses include health care, grocery stores, pharmacies, agriculture, food & beverage (takeout or delivery only), infrastructure, hardware stores, hotels, and more. Folks are encouraged to go out only when necessary for work or to get needed family supplies. Details to come.

*This is a fluid situation which changes by the hour. All information is accurate as of publishing time. Stay tuned for updates.