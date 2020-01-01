Greenbrier County Schools Provides School Meal Request Links And Phone Number

Request School Meals at http://ow.ly/P7Im50yRvVd or call 304-968-9519.

IMPORTANT SCHOOL MEAL UPDATE FOR GCS FAMILIES: Beginning Monday, March 23, Greenbrier County Schools will partner with the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee to continue food distribution to students. Families can order meals each day by submitting an online form at http://ow.ly/XFzw50yRwB3 or by leaving a message at 304-968-9519. Please request each meal by 2 PM the day before it is needed. Meals can be picked up on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays between 12 - 1 p.m. at each of the 13 schools or one of the following community sites: Alvon United Methodist Church, MARVEL Center, Renick Fire Hall, or Williamsburg Community Center. Delivery also available. Wednesday's meal will include enough food to get through Sunday. Please be sure to complete the online form or leave a message at 304-968-9519 to request school meals. Subject to change at any time. Please follow us on Facebook @GreenbrierCountySchools or visit us at greenbriercountyschools.org for updates. Thank you!