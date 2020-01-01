Greenbrier County COVID-19 Task Force Updates Current Status

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met via conference call on Friday, March 20, and reports the following information.

Health Department - No positive cases here yet, but cases are increasing across the state and nation. Approximately 20 tests have been administered in the county and all came back negative. Reminder that mass gatherings should be limited to 10 people.

School System - There's a plan in place through next Friday to provide instructional materials to students at home via their teachers. They are trying to meet the needs of special education students as best they can. School nurses also reached out to their students with chronic conditions to ensure they have their medications and such. Teachers and bus drivers have been in direct contact with students to the extent possible.

Long Term Recovery - Meal delivery to students will shift next week to a community volunteer effort. A central kitchen will be housed at Greenbrier East High School. Students will be able to receive meals at all 17 current feeding sites and deliveries will also continue. Community volunteers and school employees will lead the effort on the ground in partnership. We still need additional volunteers (especially food service professionals). To signup, please send a message to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Volunteers must be between the ages of 18-60. There's an upper age limit because folks over 60 are at an increased risk of negative health impacts from the virus. We are simply trying to keep the community as safe as possible.

Meal Sites For Students - are located at every county school, the Renick Fire Hall, Williamsburg Community Center, Marvel Center, and Alvon UMC. Pickups occur from 12-1. Deliveries are made beginning at 10am. To order a meal, parents can call the hotline at 304-968-9519.

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center - There are no positive cases at our hospital; all tests have come back negative. The lab continues to be open for outpatient services.

Medexpress - We are open to see patients with urgent needs. They do have limited COVID-19 tests available. If you come to the facility with respiratory issues, they are asked to call from the parking lot to be screened in the parking lot.

Committee On Aging - Grab & go hot meals are working well for our seniors. Meals on Wheels continue as normal. They're doing their best to maintain contact with their clients. In-home services continue.

Homeland Security - A county-wide emergency declaration was made yesterday because it allows the county to access state and federal resources during the pandemic.

County Commission - The courthouse is open on a limited basis. A dropbox is being placed out front today. Folks are encouraged to conduct business via phone and internet if possible.

Newspaper - The WV Daily News & Valley Ranger is stopping publication for at least two weeks. To keep up to date, follow their Facebook page or go to www.wvdailynews.net.

Health Alliance - Montwell Commons, The Local, & WVSOM Food facilities are available to use as needed.

Communities In Schools - is fully participating in feeding program for students and reaching out directly to their 300+ students to see what their needs are.

Rainelle Medical Center - Patients with respiratory issues are asked to call from their car so they can be screened prior to coming inside. All main locations remain open to patients. The only exception is that the dental office is closed.

Seneca Health Services - is open to provide for the needs of clients. Can be reached 24/7 by phone. All patients are being contacted by staff. Crosswinds is still providing outpatient detox. If you need to refer someone for mental health services, please call Seneca at 304-497-0500.

Mobile Health Clinic - is available via St. James Episcopal Church. If needed to supplement medical providers, please contact the church.

2-1-1 Service is a crisis emergency hotline. It's operable. If anyone has unmet needs, they can call 2-1-1 to make their needs known.

*This is a rapidly changing situation. Please stay tuned for additional updates as they are available.