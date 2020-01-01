West Virginia Daily News Temporarily Suspends Print Edition

As the Greenbrier Valley prepares for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to pass, The West Virginia Daily News and Greenbrier Valley Ranger are also taking precautions.

Like many businesses, both the risk to public and employee health are a primary concern for the newspapers. In order to limit potential exposure, neither The West Virginia Daily News nor the Greenbrier Valley Ranger will be printing a physical edition after today, Friday, March 20.

The West Virginia Daily News and Greenbrier Valley Ranger are tentatively closing for at least two weeks. Both newspapers are currently planning in the midst of an uncertain economic future.

As Greenbrier Valley businesses and advertisers close to the public, this has an impact on the economics of the region and its news sources. The West Virginia Daily News is no exception; this situation is unprecedented and both the timeline and impact are uncertain.

These measures are being taken not to scare the public, but flatten the exposure curve, keep our employees and the public healthy, and ensure that The West Virginia Daily News continues once precautions are no longer necessary.

In order to reach the newsroom, email: editor @wvdailynews.net.

To keep up with the latest news, visit The West Virginia Daily News/Greenbrier Valley Ranger Facebook page or go to wvdailynews.net.