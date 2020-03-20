County Commission Declares Local Emergency

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission declared a state of emergency in Greenbrier County on Thursday, March 19, in order to keep necessary supplies and resources available to emergency responders.

"At this time we have no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, but in order to get qualified for masks and other supplies our Office of Emergency Services needed the order," explained Commission President Lowell Rose in a social media post. "The County Commission held an emergency meeting with the Judges, Sheriff, and OES and the Commission released the order."

Read more in the Friday, March 20, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.