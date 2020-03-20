Hines Woman Arrested For Felony Child Neglect

By Bobby Bordelon

A Hines woman has been charged with felony child neglect with the risk of bodily injury after law enforcement found a nine-year-old autistic child outside in 37 degree weather at 2 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Corporal S.W. Hudnall and Lieutenent G.R. Workman were dispatched to Route 60 near Hines after a call was placed to 911 around 1:30 a.m. The caller described an "eight or ten" year old "was wearing only underwear and sandals and was screaming 'help' and 'fire.' The temperature outside at that time was 37 degrees."

Read more in the Friday, March 20, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.