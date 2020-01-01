Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, Monroe County, The Greenbrier, More Provide Closure Updates

As the situation throughout southeastern West Virginia changes with COVID-19, several organizations, such as the The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, provided updates to their schedules and plans for dealing with the disease.

Monroe County Schools and food delivery - "Changes will be made to help better protect our students, adults, and employees by limiting their contact both in the schools and on the food delivery routes. On Thursday, March 19, we will continue to deliver food on school buses, departing from the schools at 10:30 a.m. The food being delivered tomorrow will cover a breakfast and lunch for both Thursday and Friday of this week. Parents can also stop by any school and pickup the meals from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. On Monday, March 23, we will deliver meals on bus routes departing from the schools at 12:00. Parents can also pickup at the schools from 12:00 to 1:00 on Monday. The food being provided on Monday will be enough to cover Monday through Friday. Monday will be the only day food is delivered next week. If possible, please try to have an adult at the bus stops since there will be more food given out at each stop. We thank everyone for the support as we are providing food to our students during this school closure."

The Greenbrier - "After careful consideration and upon the advice of state and national government and health officials surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), The Greenbrier is suspending operations beginning Thursday, March 19, at 12 p.m. Operations will resume on Friday, April 17, at 11 a.m. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19."

New River Community and Technical College - New River Community and Technical College is providing employees with the option to work from home through a new voluntary telework policy developed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. "In order to support the Governor and U.S. President in their social distancing requests, New River CTC is proactively implementing a voluntary and optional telework option," announced President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver in a statement. "Our overarching goal is to continue operations while thinning out the number of people on campus as much as possible." Guidelines for the policy have been shared with college employees. Earlier this week, New River CTC announced that the college is extending spring break through Friday, March 27, as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the spring 2020 semester. College offices will be closed for the spring holiday, March 19 and 20, and will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, March 23. The college is also limiting campus access to all individuals except those who have college business, such as current students, vendors, deliveries or potential students. For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.newriver.edu/coronavirus/.

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19. Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19, this action will reduce exposure to both customers and employees. Many of the most requested DMV transactions can be performed online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain in operation with a smaller staff to continue all online and mail-in business transactions while maintaining social distance internally for employee safety.

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met on Wednesday, March 18, via conference call and reports the following information:

Greenbrier County Schools - Meals will continue to be served at all 13 schools this week. Deliveries via bus will be added Thursday. Additional meal sites will be available at Williamsburg Community Center, Renick Fire Dept, Alvon UMC, & Marvel Center tomorrow also. Contingencies will be in place if there are changes to the meal distribution process next week.

Greenbrier County Health Department - "Mass gatherings are officially limited to 50 people by the CDC but the White House is recommending that we limit gatherings to 10. Err on the side of caution and limit gatherings to 10. This includes churches and sports. We have our first positive case in the panhandle. There are none locally but we are testing and receiving numerous calls. We encourage folks to talk to their primary care provider first if possible. One area of concern is that we have an extreme shortage of testing supplies and personal protective equipment. We want to test more, but we can't do that yet due to lack of tests from the federal government. We greatly appreciate local vendors working to help supply our first responders."

White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services - "We desperately need personal protective equipment and are seeking other sources so we can continue serving the public."

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center - "Anticipating increased volume in the coming weeks, we are preparing for that possibility and exploring all options for providing effective service to patients. We too are seeking additional supplies of personal protective equipment."

Robert C. Byrd Clinic - "We are limiting access to two entrances and screening all patients via phone before they arrive. Office hours are reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday only."

High Rocks - "We are offering free evening meals to students 18 and under at The Hub in Lewisburg. Call 304-647-4994 by 2:30 p.m. to order a meal. Adult meals are $5."

Committee On Aging - In-home services and meals on wheels continue. Grab and go hot meals are provided curbside in Fairlea and Rupert. Grocery shopping service is available to folks who need it. Wellness-check phone calls are being made to clients.

Alderson Ministerial Association - All Lenten lunches are cancelled. The food pantry continues via curbside service.

Long Term Recovery - "Over 30 volunteers signed up [Tuesday, March 17]. We will need volunteers next week to assist with food distribution. If you are healthy, between the ages of 18-60, and pass a background check, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ."

United Way of Greenbrier Valley - United Way is aware that a Facebook post regarding United Way providing financial assistance has gone viral and believes it was started by an individual who contacted Indiana 211 and received assistance, who wanted to share it with good intentions. The number listed on their post is the direct line for Indiana 211, and the assistance it refers to is related to United Way of Central Indiana's COVID-19 fund. Each United Way across the country is handling community support in different ways depending on the need; however, this does not mean United Ways have a financial assistance program in place. United Way of Greenbrier Valley is exploring ways in which to support local groups and programs specific to COVID-19.

State offices closing - All non-essential state offices closed as folks will be working from home. "Expect this trend of workplaces and gathering places closing to continue as we practice social distancing on a larger scale to slow the spread of the virus."

Small businesses - With the closing of restaurants and small businesses, please remember you can still order takeout, buy a gift card, and support local businesses that always support us throughout this difficult time.

*This is a rapidly changing situation. Please stay tuned for additional updates as they are available.