Lewisburg Approves Cannabis, Closes City Hall

By Bobby Bordelon

Lewisburg City Council planned for COVID-19, passed first readings on medical cannabis and city code update ordinances, approved the budget and several bids, and more during the Tuesday, March 17, meeting.

"The city is shutting down City Hall, the police, fire, Public Works and Library facilities for access by the public. Park facilities are still open," a city social media post explained. "However, usage at the Parks facilities have been limited to no more than ten people gathering at a time as recommended by the CDC guidelines and President Trump. Please call 304-645-2080 for assistance with paying your water utility bills. The city offers an online bill pay, and pay by phone options. The city also has a payment drop box in the City National Bank Drive through lane (Jefferson Street). Please call 304-645-1626 for assistance with any matters related to a police ticket or Lewisburg Municipal Court issue. The city is suspending all special events applications indefinitely."

