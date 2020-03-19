Area Restaurants Still Serving Take-Away

By Leah Tuckwiller

Buying local withstands the test of social distancing; area restaurants are now changing their business models to limit potential exposure to disease and keep everyone healthy.

The Greenbrier County Health Department is recommending strongly that restaurants bar dine-in customers and instead serve area residents by drive-in or pickup, in accordance with a proclamation from the governor.

