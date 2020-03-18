Red Cross Urges Safe Blood Donation As Shortage Nears

By Leah Tuckwiller

The American Red Cross is encouraging folks to give blood as the organization handles both the COVID-19 situation in the United States as well as other disasters like the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

Due to a mass cancellation of blood drives, the Red Cross is now suffering a shortage of available blood. Though the Red Cross still encourages measures like social distancing, there are still ways to help and donate blood while being mindful of minimizing the spread of illness.

