State Fair of West Virginia Will Go On, Library Offers Alternative Options

By Leah Tuckwiller

Though the State Fair of West Virginia has announced that the WV Craft Brew Festival and weekly flea markets have been postponed indefinitely, there is still something to look forward to. "Currently," says a release from the fair, "the State Fair of West Virginia is moving forward with plans for the 96th Annual Fair scheduled for August 13-22, 2020."

"The safety, health and well-being of all visitors and employees is our top priority," reads the release from State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. "We will continue to work closely with local, state and federal officials throughout the spring and summer, and will update you as often as possible."

