Local Grocery Stores Set To Restock As Normal

By Leah Tuckwiller

Though COVID-19 is still affecting states – and buying habits – nationwide, some stores are helping to reassure customers that shelves won't be empty forever.

The local IGA and Walmart have confirmed that supply lines and restocking are running as normal. Shelves currently laying bare include products such as toilet paper and medicines for flu-like symptoms, as well as cleaning products.

